Minister killed in Somali attack

Minister killed in Somali attack
Source: BBC
Date: 24-03-2019 Time: 10:03:56:am
Share
Al-Shabab have intensified their attacks in the capital recently

Al-Shabab militants in Somalia have attacked a government building in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least 11 people.

Deputy labour minister Saqar Ibrahim Abdala and several policemen were amongst those killed, officials said.

The militants first staged a suicide car bomb attack and then stormed into the ministry offices.

Al-Shabab has continued to mount regular attacks in Mogadishu since it was forced out of the city in 2011.

Five rebels were reported to have been involved. Somali officials said they had all been killed and the area secured.

The fight against al-Shabab

The US has sharply increased its air strikes against the group, which is linked to al-Qaeda, since President Donald Trump took power.

Control map of Somalia

Officials in Somalia say that al-Shabab has increased its attacks in Mogadishu as retaliation for the air strikes.

The US State Department says al-Shabab retains control over large parts of the country and has the ability to carry out high-profile attacks using suicide bombers, explosive devices, mortars and small arms.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP