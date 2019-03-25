Will MPs donate to cyclone Idai victims as appealed by Okudzeto Ablakwa?

Share

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region of Ghana.

Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa is rallying MPs to make voluntary donations to South African countries which have been hit by a cyclone.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament Monday, he said the situation in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe is dire and needs urgent attention.

Addressing the House, the North Tongu MP said “I propose most humbly, Mr. Speaker, if it pleases you, that we all as members of Parliament make voluntary donations, in cash or in kind which will be put together and donated to our fellow Africans in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe who are in dire need of our urgent assistance.”

He added, “I trust that under the able leadership of the Speaker of the House, this proposed gesture will be done beautifully to inspire all including the people we represent in this august house.”

According to Voice of America, the United Nations says the combined death toll in the southern African nations affected by Cyclone Idai has exceeded 700.

More than 400 of the deaths have occurred in Mozambique where aid groups are struggling to assist tens of thousands of people off the ground.

Mozambique Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said the situation "is still critical, but it's getting better." He said some 1,500 people were in need of rescue from rooftops and trees and about 89,000 people had packed into displacement camps.

Zimbabwe and Malawi are also struggling to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

A cyclone begins when a large scale of air mass rotates around a strong center of low atmospheric pressure and are typically formed over the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Supporting the call for the donation, Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency Kwame Gbodza, said Ghana needs a standby force to assist African countries in distress.

He is concerned that if Ghana does not act, China and Europe will. He has also cautioned Ghanaians to be mindful of their actions and inactions as it might contribute to a natural disaster.

Following the call, the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed the Foreign Affairs committee to meet on the cyclone that hit Southern Africa and bring a report on it to the house by Wednesday.

If the call to support the affected victims is headed it will not be the first of its kind.

Haiti suffered a destructive earthquake in 2010 which killed several thousand and injured many citizens leaving its people in distress needing help very badly.

Ghana made a donation of $3 million to the government and people of Haiti. The country also gave some cocoa products and medication.

Some Ghanaian organizations including musicians made efforts to raise money and relief items to help the people of Haiti.

On his part Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is concerned about the remedial measures Ghana is taking to address such occurrences in Ghana.

He is troubled that the Ghana Meteorological Agency failed in predicting storms, citing a flight to Kumasi yesterday which was unable to land because the meteorological agency could not predict the storm.