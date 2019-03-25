Will MPs donate to cyclone Idai victims as appealed by Okudzeto Ablakwa?

Will MPs donate to cyclone Idai victims as appealed by Okudzeto Ablakwa?
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Akyena Brantuo | benjamin.brantuo@myjoyonline.com
Date: 25-03-2019 Time: 12:03:51:pm
Share
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region of Ghana.

Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa is rallying MPs to make voluntary donations to South African countries which have been hit by a cyclone.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament Monday, he said the situation in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe is dire and needs urgent attention.

Addressing the House, the North Tongu  MP said “I propose most humbly, Mr. Speaker,  if it pleases you, that we all as members of Parliament make voluntary donations, in cash or in kind which will be put together and donated to our fellow Africans in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe who are in dire need of our urgent assistance.”

He added, “I trust that under the able leadership of the Speaker of the House, this proposed gesture will be done beautifully to inspire all including the people we represent in this august house.”

According to Voice of America, the United Nations says the combined death toll in the southern African nations affected by Cyclone Idai has exceeded 700.

More than 400 of the deaths have occurred in Mozambique where aid groups are struggling to assist tens of thousands of people off the ground.

Mozambique Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said the situation "is still critical, but it's getting better." He said some 1,500 people were in need of rescue from rooftops and trees and about 89,000 people had packed into displacement camps.

Zimbabwe and Malawi are also struggling to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

A cyclone begins when a large scale of air mass rotates around a strong center of low atmospheric pressure and are typically formed over the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.

cyclone

Supporting the call for the donation, Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency Kwame Gbodza, said Ghana needs a standby force to assist African countries in distress.  

Kwame Gbodza

He is concerned that if Ghana does not act, China and Europe will. He has also cautioned Ghanaians to be mindful of their actions and inactions as it might contribute to a natural disaster.

Following the call, the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye has directed the Foreign Affairs committee to meet on the cyclone that hit Southern Africa and bring a report on it to the house by Wednesday.

Prof Mike Oquaye

If the call to support the affected victims is headed it will not be the first of its kind.

Haiti suffered a destructive earthquake in 2010 which killed several thousand and injured many citizens leaving its people in distress needing help very badly.
Ghana made a donation of $3 million to the government and people of Haiti. The country also gave some cocoa products and medication.
Some Ghanaian organizations including musicians made efforts to raise money and relief items to help the people of Haiti.

On his part Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is concerned about the remedial measures Ghana is taking to address such occurrences in Ghana.

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

He is troubled that the Ghana Meteorological Agency failed in predicting storms, citing a flight to Kumasi yesterday which was unable to land because the meteorological agency could not predict the storm.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP