Harvard staff, students surprise Akufo-Addo with a song

It was straight business when President Akufo-Addo paid a visit to the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Saturday, but before he addressed students and staff at the Institute of Politics about innovative ways to use the enormous wealth on the continent, they surprised him with a song.
Watch below:
