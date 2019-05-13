Outcry over killing of Afghan TV presenter

Outcry over killing of Afghan TV presenter
Source: BBC
Date: 13-05-2019 Time: 09:05:24:am
Share

Afghan politicians and women's rights activists are demanding justice after a political adviser and former prominent TV presenter was murdered in broad daylight.

Mina Mangal, who worked as a television presenter before entering politics, was shot dead at close range in Kabul on Saturday.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah vowed her killers would be caught.

The motive remains unclear but one line of inquiry is a family dispute.

In a statement released on Saturday, the interior ministry said that Ms Mangal, who was on her way to work as an adviser for the Afghan parliament's cultural affairs commission, was shot dead around 07:20 local time.

Afghanistan's Supreme Court, and civil society groups including the commission into violence against women, have called for a serious investigation into her killing.

Ms Mangal had recently posted on Facebook that she had received threats and feared for her life, prominent women's rights activist Wazhma Frogh said on Twitter.

Ms Mangal separated from her husband two years ago, with her family filing a complaint alleging domestic violence at the time, Jamshid Rasooli, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, told the BBC.


He said the case was referred to a family violence court and later dropped in a decision criticised by Ms Mangal's family.

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder and have not identified any suspects.

Since Ms Mangal's death, Afghan social media has been vocal about the levels of violence against women in the country.

Some pointed out that some of Afghanistan's most high-profile crimes against women have taken place in daylight and in busy areas of the capital, Kabul, including the high-security Green Zone.

"A woman has been killed in daylight because a man thought she deserves to be killed," Wazhma Frogh wrote.

The killing has focused attention once again on violence against women in Afghanistan. It comes at a time when many women fear that hard-won rights and freedoms could be jeopardised by any peace agreement with Taliban militants, who are currently in negotiations with the United States.

After the killing of journalist Mina Mangal, her body is transported in an ambulance
The killing took place in broad daylight in the Afghan capital, Kabul

Rights groups have documented increasing cases of gender-based violence, particularly in areas dominated by the Taliban.

Reporters Without Borders also listed Afghanistan as the deadliest country for journalists in 2018.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Exclusive: Dogboe takes time off boxing
GES commences training for teachers on new curriculum
I never abused my office - Ayariga responds to Special Prosecutor accusations
TTU pursues failed investment firm over locked up ¢2.55M fund

Latest Stories

That's My Opinion: 'Mothers make the world go around'
TTU pursues failed investment firm over locked up ¢2.55M fund
Full Statement: After 1yr, 'Corruption Watch' assesses work of Special Prosecutor
PBC seeks $100m amid bond default
GES commences training for teachers on new curriculum
Be relevant to govt’s industrial agenda – Trades Minister to new GNPCL Board
I never abused my office - Ayariga responds to Special Prosecutor accusations
Exclusive: Dogboe takes time off boxing

MOST POPULAR
Video: Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in US
Another Chinese woman arrested with 4 containers of Rosewood
The 10 Police Commissioners who could be the next IGP
5 trending hairstyles in Ghana to try this year
Chris Attoh leaves movie set, flies to Maryland following wife’s murder

LIFESTYLE
Somotex Ghana honors mothers at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital
ODD NEWS
Woman terrified after finding ex-boyfriend living in her attic
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
HTC isn’t dead yet; promises Android 9 updates this month
OBITUARY
Setor Kwasi Porbley
ELECTIONS
EC given another deadline to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote in 2020