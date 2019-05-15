Netflix under fire for bad Swahili subtitles

Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2019 Time: 04:05:38:pm
Netflix has come under fire in Kenya for botching Swahili subtitles on its TV and film services.

In an article, Nairobi News says the subtitles indicate "the translators at Netflix have a very poor grasp of Swahili", the most common language spoken in East Africa.

"The subtitles in Swahili have largely been woeful, if not downright laughable and Kenyans on social media are now asking the paid channel to bring their inaccurate translation up to scratch," the news site adds.

The one below, for instance, was wrongly translated to "your lover was dead and he was high". The proper translation should have been "your lover was late and he was high".

One Tweeter suggests the subtitles have distracted her from the show she was watching:



