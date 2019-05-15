Nigerians ordered to appear in person for US visa

Nigerians ordered to appear in person for US visa
Source: BBC
Date: 15-05-2019 Time: 03:05:18:pm
The US embassy in Nigeria has announced that it is no longer accepting visa renewal applications via international courier service DHL.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the embassy said Nigerians seeking to get US non-immigrant visas must apply online, and "will be required to appear in-person at the US Embassy in Abuja or US Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review". 

The decision had been taken to "to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel", the statement said. 

However, Nigerians who have already given their passports for visa renewal via "Dropbox" to DHL will not be affected, it added.


