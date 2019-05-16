'Does this look like a dead man to you?': Malawi's president tackles death rumours

'Does this look like a dead man to you?': Malawi's president tackles death rumours
Source: BBC
Date: 16-05-2019 Time: 11:05:43:pm
Share

On the campaign trail, Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has addressed rumours of his death, the BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports.

Speaking in Salima, central Malawi, on Wednesday he scoffed at those peddling the stories on social media.

Addressing crowds atop a podium mounted on a police car, Mr Mutharika asked: “Does this look like a dead man to you?"

Malawians go to the polls in a general election next Tuesday.

The rumours of his passing followed last week’s abrupt cancellation of several campaign stops that had been planned across the country.

But on Wednesday hundreds met him in Salima as he campaigned for a second term in office.

He has promised to tackle poverty and build more schools across the country.

Mr Mutharika, who came to power in 2014, is facing a tough challenge from both Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is running for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the candidate for the Malawi Congress Party, Lazarus Chakwera.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
GES denies charging fees to train teachers on new curriculum
Murder of Asiakwa teacher: Gov’t must demonstrate it cares about teachers - NAGRAT
EIU report: NDC rubbishes 2020 victory prediction for NPP
Ghanaians could travel to EU countries with Ghana Card – Prof Attafuah

Latest Stories

Ghanaians could travel to EU countries with Ghana Card – Prof Attafuah
EIU report: NDC rubbishes 2020 victory prediction for NPP
Murder of Asiakwa teacher: Gov’t must demonstrate it cares about teachers - NAGRAT
GES denies charging fees to train teachers on new curriculum
2.5m children at risk of sanitation, water-related diseases
Fashion Friday: These bridal hairstyles ideas are worth considering
Mobile phones: Are they taking away our sense of urgency?
Samsung and Huawei end years-long patent battle

MOST POPULAR
Video: Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in US
Chris Attoh’s late wife was also married to another man
Photos/Video: Glitz and glamour at John Dumelo’s white wedding
5 trending hairstyles in Ghana to try this year
Chris Attoh leaves movie set, flies to Maryland following wife’s murder

LIFESTYLE
2.5m children at risk of sanitation, water-related diseases
ODD NEWS
Saudi family sparks outrage by tying maid to a tree for leaving furniture in sun
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung and Huawei end years-long patent battle
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
EC given another deadline to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote in 2020