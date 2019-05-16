'Does this look like a dead man to you?': Malawi's president tackles death rumours

On the campaign trail, Malawi's President Peter Mutharika has addressed rumours of his death, the BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports.
Speaking in Salima, central Malawi, on Wednesday he scoffed at those peddling the stories on social media.
Addressing crowds atop a podium mounted on a police car, Mr Mutharika asked: “Does this look like a dead man to you?"
Malawians go to the polls in a general election next Tuesday.
The rumours of his passing followed last week’s abrupt cancellation of several campaign stops that had been planned across the country.
But on Wednesday hundreds met him in Salima as he campaigned for a second term in office.
He has promised to tackle poverty and build more schools across the country.
Mr Mutharika, who came to power in 2014, is facing a tough challenge from both Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is running for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the candidate for the Malawi Congress Party, Lazarus Chakwera.
