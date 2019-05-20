Billionaire technology investor to pay entire class's student loans

Billionaire technology investor to pay entire class's student loans
Source: BBC
Date: 20-05-2019 Time: 05:05:43:am
Share
Robert Smith, a billionaire technology investor

A billionaire technology investor has shocked graduating students in Atlanta, Georgia, by telling them he will pay off all of their student loans.

Robert F Smith, one of America's most prominent black philanthropists, was giving an address at Morehouse College, a historically all-male black college. 

Nearly 400 students will benefit at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

The class of 2019 and their teachers were stunned at the news before breaking into applause.

 

Right after ⁦@RFS_Vista⁩ tells the Class of 2019 he will cover their student loans #MorehouseGrad2019 #MVP@Morehousepic.twitter.com/wMD1DfOTfT

— José Mallabo (@JoseMallabo) May 19, 2019

 

Mr Smith, 56, founded private equity firm Vista Equity Partners in 2000 to invest in software companies, and has a personal net worth of $5bn, according to Forbes.


"On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus," Mr Smith told the graduates on Sunday.

"This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans."

The billionaire was at the college to receive an honorary doctorate and had already announced a donation of $1.5m to Morehouse.

The exact cost of Mr Smith's latest act of generosity is unclear, as the college has yet to calculate the total debt of the students who will benefit, but it is estimated to be at least $10m (£7.7m) and could be significantly higher. 

How did they react?

Aaron Mitchom, 22, wept at the news that he would not have to pay back $200,000 in loans he had taken out to fund his finance studies, AP news agency reports.

"I was shocked," he said. "My heart dropped. We all cried. In the moment it was like a burden had been taken off."

Morehouse College president David A Thomas was quoted by CNN as saying: "When you have to service debt, the choices about what you can go do in the world are constrained

"[The grant] gives them the liberty to follow their dreams, their passions."


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Newspaper headlines: Monday, May 20, 2019
Thousands of Burkinabes to Ghana over unrest
Uncertainty over 2020 elections to pressure cedi - EIU
Real Madrid midfielder Kroos extends contract until 2023

Latest Stories

Customs offers importers big deal
Boat packed with footballers capsizes in Lake Albert
Real Madrid midfielder Kroos extends contract until 2023
Thousands of Burkinabes to Ghana over unrest
Uncertainty over 2020 elections to pressure cedi - EIU
Newspaper headlines: Monday, May 20, 2019
Vodafone promises ‘solid support’ for Ghana music despite ‘unfortunate’ VGMA brawl
Ghana physically secure; now needs to be cyber secure – TripleCyber CEO

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Oragnisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Confessions of a VIP private jet flight attendant
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
Passion trumps love for sex in relationships
ODD NEWS
World beard and mustache competition begins in Belgium
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
How to use Google Maps to help someone find you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP