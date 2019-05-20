Kenya warns foreigners running illegal betting firms

Kenya warns foreigners running illegal betting firms
Source: BBC
Date: 20-05-2019 Time: 05:05:26:pm
The Kenyan government has threatened to deport foreigners found to be running illegal betting businesses.

Interior Minister Fred Matiangi said on Monday that some foreigners had applied for different business permits, only to change course when they got their licences.

He instructed the immigration department to review foreign work permits, and said anyone found to have flouted the rules would be deported.

Mr Matiangí also said betting companies owed the government some $260m (£204m) in taxes.

Meanwhile, a court in the capital, Nairobi, has temporarily lifted state orders which banned celebrities from endorsing gambling businesses as well as all outdoor advertising.

An artist filed for the injunction, arguing the order deprived him of a source of income.

The court also suspended the government's orders banning betting adverts pending the outcome of a case challenging the directive.

The Kenyan government is increasingly worried about gambling addiction in Kenya.


There are widespread concerns that the multi million-dollar industry has left many gambling youths hooked, broke and even suicidal.

A 2017 poll found that Kenya has the highest number of gamblers in Africa aged below 35.

More than 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted by creditors, and the state believes many defaulters borrowed the money for gambling.


