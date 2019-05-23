Nigeria: Six trapped in collapsed building

Nigeria: Six trapped in collapsed building
Source: The Punch
Date: 23-05-2019 Time: 11:05:56:pm
Share

Six persons were on Wednesday trapped in the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State of Nigeria.

The building was located on No 7 Ezenwa Street, Onitsha.

An eyewitness said the building under construction caved in around 1.45pm and that eight persons were inside it when it collapsed.

The source said two persons managed to escape, while the site engineer and five labourers were trapped.

It was gathered that the building was owned by a lawyer.

Sympathisers blamed the collapse on the use of substandard materials for the construction.

The Divisional Police Officer, Onitsha Central Police Station, Ifeanyi Iburu, led a team of security personnel and the Red Cross to the scene to coordinate the rescue efforts.

Sympathisers and residents also joined in the rescue.


Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy, said the rescued victims had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He said, “One of the persons rescued by the Red Cross is at the intensive care unit of the Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside Onitsha, while another is at the General Hospital, Onitsha.

“Four are still trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building, including the site engineer. The excavator and earth moving equipment have just arrived.”


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Two fallen Ghanaian peacekeepers to be awarded posthumously
Catholic Church remains ‘alert to face security threat’ – Archbishop assures
The vulnerable elites: The story of Ghanaian bankers
All 275 constituencies ‘to get ambulances in August’

Latest Stories

Mamfe township to welcome 2019 Robofest winners in grand style
All 275 constituencies ‘to get ambulances in August’
Three Ghanaians complete Inlaks Graduate Development Programme in Lagos
Fashion Friday: Online store carrying celebrities' favorite African designer brands
Catholic Church remains ‘alert to face security threat’ – Archbishop assures
Two fallen Ghanaian peacekeepers to be awarded posthumously
The vulnerable elites: The story of Ghanaian bankers
Opinion: Why banks in Ghana must continue to collaborate amidst competition

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards

LIFESTYLE
All 275 constituencies ‘to get ambulances in August’
ODD NEWS
The most bizarre celebrity airport outfits
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Glo rolls out ‘breakthrough products’
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals