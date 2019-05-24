Rockets 'hit luxury hotel in Libya's capital'

Rockets have struck a luxury hotel in Libya's capital, Tripoli, Reuters news agency reports.
The agency says Libya's internationally-backed government believes that renegade general Khalifa Haftar's forces, were responsible for the assault.
Pictures showing a room destroyed at the Rixos hotel, where legislators opposed to the general were meeting, were published by the interior ministry, says Reuters.
Haftar's troops have been attempting to seize Tripoli since early April, causing a massive humanitarian crisis.
