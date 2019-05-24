Watch Obama play baseball, football with kids in D.C

Share

Former president Barack Obama hung out with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program on Wednesday and showed off his sports skills.

America’s 57-year-old former leader looked effortlessly cool in sunglasses, a polo, and slim-fit pants, hitting baseballs like he was born to do it.

Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer's market.



The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vGPanAiYFW — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 23, 2019

Former President Barack Obama makes surprise visit with scholar-athletes yesterday at Washington Nationals Youth Academy in SE DC (📸 @Nationals) pic.twitter.com/ZP744MlLdt — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) May 23, 2019

Obama was appointed quarterback in a pickup football game with the children, shouting, “Touchdown! That was a great catch,” in a video shared by the Youth Academy on Twitter. Then he gave the group a pep talk.

“If you guys work hard in school and listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things. Alright? So, I’m going to be on the lookout for you. I think you’re going to do something important. You guys are going to make a real difference,” Obama told the kids in a heartfelt speech.

Obama reportedly told a boys’ team and girls’ team facing off in a softball scrimmage that his skills at the game weren’t great.

“My game is so raggedy that, if it was captured on camera that I struck out, it would be super embarrassing,” he said, according to People.

EVEN OBAMA IS BATFLIPING NOW pic.twitter.com/cj9aC6m6qB — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 23, 2019

His softball prowess speaks for itself. Don’t be so hard on yourself, Prez.

The husband of Michelle Obama tweeted about the experience on Thursday, saying: “Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people.

“Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC.”