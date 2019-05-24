Watch Obama play baseball, football with kids in D.C

Source: Huffington Post
Date: 24-05-2019
Former president Barack Obama hung out with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program on Wednesday and showed off his sports skills.

America’s 57-year-old former leader looked effortlessly cool in sunglasses, a polo, and slim-fit pants, hitting baseballs like he was born to do it.

Obama was appointed quarterback in a pickup football game with the children, shouting, “Touchdown! That was a great catch,” in a video shared by the Youth Academy on Twitter. Then he gave the group a pep talk.

“If you guys work hard in school and listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things. Alright? So, I’m going to be on the lookout for you. I think you’re going to do something important. You guys are going to make a real difference,” Obama told the kids in a heartfelt speech.


Obama reportedly told a boys’ team and girls’ team facing off in a softball scrimmage that his skills at the game weren’t great.

“My game is so raggedy that, if it was captured on camera that I struck out, it would be super embarrassing,” he said, according to People.

His softball prowess speaks for itself. Don’t be so hard on yourself, Prez.

The husband of Michelle Obama tweeted about the experience on Thursday, saying: “Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people.

“Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC.”


