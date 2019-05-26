Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers during ambush

Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers during ambush
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 26-05-2019 Time: 11:05:29:pm
Share

Islamist insurgents killed at least 25 soldiers and a number of civilians in an ambush in northeast Nigeria on Saturday morning, two security sources said, the second deadly attack on the army this week.

Militants opened fire as the soldiers were escorting a group of evacuees from a village in Borno state, where Boko Haram and other militants have been fighting for a decade.

“They ambushed and surrounded the vehicles of both the soldiers and the civilians and opened fire on them,” said one of the sources, part of a vigilante group that fights alongside the military against the insurgencies.

“They exchanged fire for some minutes before the Boko Haram militants overpowered the soldiers.”

Nigeria’s government has said the Boko Haram insurgency, and the rival Islamic State West Africa Province group, are on their last legs.

But sustained efforts to eradicate the militants have failed and the military continues to suffer heavy losses.

The war has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced millions more.

The soldiers were evacuating villages in the region on Saturday to carry out operations against Boko Haram, the sources said. One said the civilian convoy had as many as 50 vehicles.


Nigerian military spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Islamic State’s West Africa branch claimed responsibility for a raid in Nigeria in which it said 20 soldiers had been killed, and released a video purporting to show the execution of nine other Nigerian soldiers.

 


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Pastors worship with Moslems at Kukuom Central Mosque
Kotobabi 1&2, Kaneshie Kingsway win recycling competition
DJ Bridash to release ‘ɛyɛ Odo’ ft Eshun, Kofi Mole on June 6
WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as a disease

Latest Stories

‘Recipe for disaster’: Lecturer decries posture of EC Chairperson, deputy
Pastors worship with Moslems at Kukuom Central Mosque
DJ Bridash to release ‘ɛyɛ Odo’ ft Eshun, Kofi Mole on June 6
WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as a disease
Kotobabi 1&2, Kaneshie Kingsway win recycling competition
When your temper becomes a free ticket to prison
NLA, NABCo collaborate to train graduates on solar panel installation, maintenance
GEPA outlines strategies for increased market share

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
VGMA@20 brawl: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale granted bail
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
What the law says: Use of guns, riotous behaviour - Case of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

LIFESTYLE
WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as a disease
ODD NEWS
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook’s ‘GlobalCoin’ cryptocurrency to launch in 2020, report claims
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals