All 1,800 workers trapped underground at a platinum mine in South Africa have been brought to surface, the government's Department of Mineral Resources has said in a tweet.
Rails had fallen down a shaft on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the workers "stuck" underground at the mine in Rustenburg in North West province, the mine's owner, Sibanye-Stillwater, said.
Last year, 955 miners were rescued from a Sibanye-owned gold mine after a storm damaged electricity supply and trapped them underground.
The firm had a "dismal" track record at its gold mines during 2018, when 21 employees were killed in the first half of the year, prompting a much tougher stance on safety, South Africa's leading financial publication, Business Day, reported.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- India begins evacuations as Cyclone Fani moves up coast
- About 1,800 workers trapped in SA mine rescued
- Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson sacked over Huawei leak
- Julian Assange: Wikileaks co-founder jailed 50 weeks over bail breach
- Gov'ts prepare for May Day protests worldwide
- Venezuela crisis: Defiant Maduro claims victory over Guaidó 'coup'
- Nigeria student arrested for 'drug trafficking' in Saudi Arabia freed
- Free yourselves from Museveni – Economic Fighters League tells Ugandan youths
- Larry King is recovering in the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure
- Mozambique cyclone: Death toll rises as storm blocks aid
- At least 5 killed in Burkina Faso church attack
- For low-income countries, climate action will pay off by 2050 - Report
- Indonesia to move capital city
- Air Zimbabwe's only working aircraft grounded
- Home Office investigated over student visa cheat claims