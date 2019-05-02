About 1,800 workers trapped in SA mine rescued

Share

All 1,800 workers trapped underground at a platinum mine in South Africa have been brought to surface, the government's Department of Mineral Resources has said in a tweet.

Rails had fallen down a shaft on Tuesday afternoon, leaving the workers "stuck" underground at the mine in Rustenburg in North West province, the mine's owner, Sibanye-Stillwater, said.

Last year, 955 miners were rescued from a Sibanye-owned gold mine after a storm damaged electricity supply and trapped them underground.

The firm had a "dismal" track record at its gold mines during 2018, when 21 employees were killed in the first half of the year, prompting a much tougher stance on safety, South Africa's leading financial publication, Business Day, reported.