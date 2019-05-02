Liberian President back in office after snake scare

Liberian President back in office after snake scare
Source: BBC
Date: 02-05-2019 Time: 09:05:40:am
Share

Liberia's President and former international football star George Weah, has resumed working from his official office, exactly two weeks after he abandoned it because two snakes were found in the building where it is located.

The building had to be thoroughly fumigated before the president was advised to return on Wednesday.

One of the first persons to visit President Weah at the office was former Vice-President Joseph Boakai, who lost to him in the 2017 presidential election.

Mr Weah briefed him on his government's efforts to "protect the tenets of democracy", and to attract foreign investment to boost the economy, a statement posted on the presidential website said.

The office of the president has been based in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' six-floor building since a fire in 2006 gutted the nearby presidential mansion.

The snakes which emerged from a hole on the ground floor of the six-floor building went right back into it when people desperately tried to kill them.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Asantehene orders reopening of newly built Kejetia Market
Akufo-Addo cut sod for €248m phase II of Kumasi Central Market project
Movenpina-Zup Oil contaminated fuel saga criminal – BOST report
Glefe, Wiaboman residents face imminent danger despite sea defence wall

Latest Stories

VRA awards scholarships to 50 students 
Movenpina-Zup Oil contaminated fuel saga criminal – BOST report
Asantehene orders reopening of newly built Kejetia Market
Facebook bans 'dangerous' Farrakhan, InfoWars, others
Glefe, Wiaboman residents face imminent danger despite sea defence wall
Akufo-Addo cut sod for €248m phase II of Kumasi Central Market project
Simpa Panyin: My final letter to Nana Akufo-Addo
Banks commit to bridge export financing gap

MOST POPULAR
Peter Okoye addresses allegations of sleeping with Diamond Platnumz's wife
Indian man kidnapped for $500,000 ransom found
'Wanted' Pro-NDC Hawk member stabbed
Video: I begged Patapaa for six months for ‘Skopatomana’ verse – Kawoula Biov
Gunmen abduct Indian businessman in Kumasi

LIFESTYLE
MP rallies colleagues to help in fight against malaria
ODD NEWS
A giant asteroid named after a god of death will whiz by Earth in 10 years
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook bans 'dangerous' Farrakhan, InfoWars, others
OBITUARY
Abusuapanin Sampson Koﬁ Ohene Nyanteh
ELECTIONS
Shake up at EC; Dzakpasu, deputy moved