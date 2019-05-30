Buhari assets 'include 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses and a variety of birds'

Buhari assets 'include 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses and a variety of birds'
Source: BBC
Date: 30-05-2019 Time: 02:05:33:am
Share

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not acquired any major assets since he began his first term as president in 2015, the Daily Trust newspaper reports.

Mr Buhari was required by law to provide a fresh declaration of his assets before he was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Trust, the latest declaration states that the president's assets are largely unchanged since his previous declaration in 2015.

In other words, he has not acquired any new homes, shares or bank accounts in Nigeria or abroad.

"The president owns five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, and two undeveloped plots of land, one in Kano and the other in Port Harcourt," the paper said, quoting the president's office.

"Buhari also has farms, an orchard, ranch, livestock including 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees," the paper added.

Mr Buhari has cultivated a reputation for probity, in contrast to the popular view of Nigerian politicians.

His campaign adopted a broom as its symbol, representing his stated mission to clean up politics.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months

Latest Stories

Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education
Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles
7 union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months
Dugouts or Dams? NDC wants Amidu to probe
There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
Norwegian Prime Minister in Ghana for 2-day visit
Gov't's paltry investment in science not adequate - Alliance for Science
Double Track system to be abolished in 350 Senior High Schools

MOST POPULAR
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
Video: Groom abandons wedding?
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  

LIFESTYLE
50% of men have cause not to make a woman pregnant – Doctor  
ODD NEWS
Woman sticks her head through neighbor’s metal grate, gets stuck for five hours
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg 'survives' leadership vote
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs