Buhari assets 'include 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses and a variety of birds'

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not acquired any major assets since he began his first term as president in 2015, the Daily Trust newspaper reports.
Mr Buhari was required by law to provide a fresh declaration of his assets before he was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.
According to the Daily Trust, the latest declaration states that the president's assets are largely unchanged since his previous declaration in 2015.
In other words, he has not acquired any new homes, shares or bank accounts in Nigeria or abroad.
"The president owns five houses in Kaduna, Daura, Kano and Abuja, and two undeveloped plots of land, one in Kano and the other in Port Harcourt," the paper said, quoting the president's office.
"Buhari also has farms, an orchard, ranch, livestock including 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses, a variety of birds and a number of economic trees," the paper added.
Mr Buhari has cultivated a reputation for probity, in contrast to the popular view of Nigerian politicians.
His campaign adopted a broom as its symbol, representing his stated mission to clean up politics.
