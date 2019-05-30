South Africa gets gender-balanced cabinet

Source: BBC
Date: 30-05-2019 Time: 03:05:45:pm
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a new cabinet in which, for the first time in the country's history, half of all ministers are women. 

Mr Ramaphosa, whose African National Congress party won a general election earlier this month, has slimmed down what he called a bloated cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.

He appears to have removed those who have been implicated in alleged corruption or so-called "state capture", reports South Afirca's Times Live website.

Mr Ramaphosa has pledged to root out corruption, but correspondents say eyebrows have been raised that he retained Deputy President David Mabuza.

Mr Mabuza, a close ally of former President Jacob Zuma, denies allegations of involvement in political killings and illegal tenders. 

In another unexpected move, Mr Ramaphosa has appointed the veteran opposition politician, Patricia de Lille, as minister of infrastructure development.


