Burundi threatens UN ties

Burundi threatens UN ties
Source: BBC
Date: 31-05-2019 Time: 08:05:16:am
In 2015, Burundi was hit by a political crisis after President Pierre Nkurunziza said he would run for a third term.

 

Burundi has threatened to break off relations with the UN envoy to the country, AFP news agency reports quoting UN diplomats.

A Security Council meeting on Burundi that was supposed to take place earlier this week was postponed without warning after the country said it would cut ties with Michel Kafando, AFP says.

Burundi wants the Security Council to end the meetings on the situation in the country, which happen every three months.

The Burundian government says that the internal political situation in the country, including next year's election, is not an issue for the international community, AFP reports.


