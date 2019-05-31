A 30-year-old Tanzanian woman has performed a Caesarean section on herself at her home in a rural part of the south-west of the country, District Medical Officer Dr Hashim Movogogo told the BBC.
Joyce Kilinda cut herself open using a razor blade, he added.
She left the Kirando Village Heath Centre while in labour after feeling neglected by the nurses on duty, the government-owned Daily News newspaper reports.
She had been calling for help for a long time without any response, the paper adds.
Both Ms Kilinda and the baby survived and are being looked after at the health centre, Dr Movogogo said.
This is her eighth baby, but the first one to be delivered by Caesarean.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- How Indian Americans came to dominate the National Spelling Bee
- Merkel advises graduates: Break the walls that hem you in
- Tanzanian woman performs Caesarean on herself
- Trump announces tariffs on Mexico in latest anti-immigration measure
- Burundi threatens UN ties
- GM fungus 'kills 99% of malaria mosquitoes'
- Trump: Robert Mueller 'conflicted' and a 'Never Trumper'
- African continental free trade agreement comes into effect
- Man sues over 'emotional support dog attack'
- Kenya gets $750m World Bank loan
- South Africa gets gender-balanced cabinet
- Caster Semenya files appeal to Swiss court
- Buhari assets 'include 270 cattle, 25 sheep, five horses and a variety of birds'
- Photos: Buhari sworn in for second term as Nigerian president
- Brexit: Boris Johnson ordered to appear in court over £350m claim