Tanzanian woman performs Caesarean on herself

File Photo

A 30-year-old Tanzanian woman has performed a Caesarean section on herself at her home in a rural part of the south-west of the country, District Medical Officer Dr Hashim Movogogo told the BBC.

Joyce Kilinda cut herself open using a razor blade, he added.

She left the Kirando Village Heath Centre while in labour after feeling neglected by the nurses on duty, the government-owned Daily News newspaper reports.

She had been calling for help for a long time without any response, the paper adds.

Both Ms Kilinda and the baby survived and are being looked after at the health centre, Dr Movogogo said.

This is her eighth baby, but the first one to be delivered by Caesarean.