Court rejects call for health check of Bongo

Court rejects call for health check of Bongo
Source: VOA
Date: 05-05-2019 Time: 08:05:26:am
Share
President Ali Bongo Ondimba

A Gabonese court has thrown out a bid by opposition activists to force President Ali Bongo Ondimba to have medical checks to see whether he is still fit to rule. 

The court in Libreville rejected the request as "inadmissible," according to the ruling seen Saturday by AFP. 

Only the government or the two chambers of parliament had the power to go to the Constitutional Court to get a ruling removing the president from power, it said. 

But the activists behind the legal bid denounced the ruling. 

"This judgment reinforces our doubt about the capacity of Ali Bongo to still carry out his presidential duties," activist Marc Ona, who leads one of the groups behind the bid, said. 

Bongo spent five months abroad in Morocco, recovering from a stroke he suffered Oct. 24 while visiting Saudi Arabia. 

During that period, he returned to Gabon twice, his long absence stoking concern about a power vacuum. A brief attempted coup by renegade soldiers in January was quickly ended. 

But on his return to Gabon at the end of March, some opponents of the president called for a judicial inquiry into his state of health. 

Thursday's court decision appears to have blocked that bid. 

Ali Bongo has ruled the oil-rich central African country since 2009, following the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled since 1967.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Court rejects call for health check of Bongo
GNPC Foundation rolls out 'Time with the Scholars'
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Daniel Jacobs to unify middleweight division
Karpowership boss wins Outstanding Power and Energy CEO of the Year award

Latest Stories

Fire Service calls for one district one fire station
2019 SA Golf Tournament: Okyere, Amponsah emerge overall winners
Karpowership boss wins Outstanding Power and Energy CEO of the Year award
GNPC Foundation rolls out 'Time with the Scholars'
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez beats Daniel Jacobs to unify middleweight division
Court rejects call for health check of Bongo
Makeshift Barca side beaten at Celta and lose Dembele to injury
Late Origi winner ensures Liverpool take title race to final day

MOST POPULAR
Peter Okoye addresses allegations of sleeping with Diamond Platnumz's wife
Video: Coffin falls off from shoulders of dancing pallbearers
Video: I begged Patapaa for six months for ‘Skopatomana’ verse – Kawoula Biov
Adentan footbridge: I don’t see why people have difficulty- Project engineer
From 4 to 18 trips daily: Circle terminal game-changer for STC- Nana Akomea

LIFESTYLE
'Well done!': WHO celebrates Ghana’s first baby to receive malaria vaccine
ODD NEWS
Video: Coffin falls off from shoulders of dancing pallbearers
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Nokia’s five-camera smartphone isn’t just a gimmick
OBITUARY
Abusuapanin Sampson Koﬁ Ohene Nyanteh
ELECTIONS
Shake up at EC; Dzakpasu, deputy moved