Nigeria's 2019 poll petition: Female judge leads judicial panel

Nigeria's 2019 poll petition: Female judge leads judicial panel
Source: Africanews.com
Date: 09-05-2019 Time: 12:05:23:am
Share

Five justices have been empanelled to oversee a presidential election petition challenging the March 2018 re-election of incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

The petition was filed by Buhari’s main challenger in the vote and former vice-president Atiku Abubakar who run on the ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Pre-Hearing of the five-member panel sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja was conducted today (May 8). The panel is headed by Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, president of the Courts of Appeal.

The Gombe State-born judge will sit along with four men in the persons of Justices Abdul Aboki, Peter Ige, Joseph Ikyegh and Samuel Oseji.

The presiding judge stressed the mandates of the court chiefly amongst them the delivery of expeditious hearing into an election-related matter as required by law.

Peter Obi, a former governor and vice-presidential aspirant of the PDP was present in court along with other party big wigs. The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has in their filings asked the court to dismiss the case for lack of merit.

Buhari, who came to power in 2015, was adjuged the winner of the 2019 vote which effectively secured him a second and final term in office. Nigeria has since 1999 had contested polls with Buhari failing to overturn previous defeats.

The most recent case of presidential results being overturned in Africa was over in Kenya where the Supreme court annulled the re-election of Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

The Justice Maraga led court ordered a rerun which the main opposition boycotted. Kenyatta won a landslide despite the low turnout.



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Ghana card operationalisation to cost gov’t $1.4bn in 15 years
29 graduate from adult literacy programme; receive vocational training
GRA institutes taskforce to tackle smuggling
7 reasons why hotel sex can be very exciting

Latest Stories

Ghana Card registration is grand scheme to rig 2020 elections – NDC claims
GRA institutes taskforce to tackle smuggling
29 graduate from adult literacy programme; receive vocational training
Ghana card operationalisation to cost gov’t $1.4bn in 15 years
Food insecurity among HIV-affected households threatens disease management
7 reasons why hotel sex can be very exciting
The scourge of a vaccine
Teen who sued over chickenpox vaccine gets chickenpox

MOST POPULAR
The 10 Police Commissioners who could be the next IGP
Another Chinese woman arrested with 4 containers of Rosewood
Video: Coffin falls off from shoulders of dancing pallbearers
Asantehene orders reopening of newly built Kejetia Market
From 4 to 18 trips daily: Circle terminal game-changer for STC- Nana Akomea

LIFESTYLE
Food insecurity among HIV-affected households threatens disease management
ODD NEWS
Teen who sued over chickenpox vaccine gets chickenpox
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
ZTE launches its first 5G smartphone
OBITUARY
Abusuapanin Sampson Koﬁ Ohene Nyanteh
ELECTIONS
EC given another deadline to allow Ghanaians abroad to vote in 2020