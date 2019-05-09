Polls: Support Malema - Ghana's EFL backs SA's EFF

Source: Ghana|myjoyonline.com
Date: 09-05-2019 Time: 07:05:36:am
Julius Malema leads the South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters

Ghana’s left-wing political movement, Economic Fighters League has urged South Africans to endorse its ideological ally, the Economic Freedom Fighters in the general elections.

A statement signed by Fighter-General Hardi Yakubu, said the “EFF is the only political force that can end exploitation and bring prosperity to black South Africa.”

Photo: Hardi Yakubu

Describing black South Africans as “systematically dispossessed”, the Ghanaian left-wing group believes the key issue of land tenure in South Africa can be resolved by EFF.

The African National Congress (ANC), which led the fight against apartheid, has governed the country since 1994. The centrist Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are its main challengers.

Opinion polls suggest that the ANC will get just over 50% of the vote with the DA forecast to get about 20%, reports AFP news agency.

If the poll proves to be true then this would mean a fall in the ANC's vote share. It won 62% of the vote in 2014.

But with youth unemployment at 54%, there is disillusion among black South Africans. 

Taking advantage of the disappointing performance of the ANC, 38-year old Julius Malema, breaking away from the ANC,  formed the EFF.

The party took just more than 6% of the vote in 2014 in its first run in a general election. It has 25 MPs in Parliament under the proportional representation system.

EFL Ghana



