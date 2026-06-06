Xenophobic Attacks: “It is painful, but let’s not retaliate” – Okudzeto Ablakwa reiterates

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reiterated his appeal to Ghanaians to refrain from retaliating against South Africans living in Ghana despite the ongoing xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.

Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, Mr Ablakwa described the attacks as painful and deeply concerning, particularly for Africans who believe in continental unity and solidarity.

However, he urged Ghanaians not to respond with similar acts of hostility, stressing that retaliation would only undermine the ideals of African brotherhood.

"The entire continent looks up to Ghana for leadership. So we cannot be seen doing what we are complaining about. So I will continue to urge fellow nationals to take the high moral ground, let us not retaliate, I know it is very painful, but that is the strength of our character and that is what shows that we are special, we are not like the others," he said.

According to the minister, Ghana must continue to uphold the vision of a united Africa by welcoming people from across the continent, including South Africans residing in the country.

Mr Ablakwa said the actions of some individuals in South Africa should not be used as a justification for attacks on innocent South Africans in Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to demonstrate tolerance and restraint while diplomatic efforts continue to address the xenophobic incidents and promote peaceful coexistence among African nations.

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