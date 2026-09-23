You pay for electricity, water but not roads – Roads Minister chides Tema companies

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has challenged corporate institutions operating in the Tema industrial enclave to contribute more towards the development of roads in the area.
He said that while companies and residents are willing to contribute financially to extend electricity and water services to their facilities and homes, there is little willingness to support road infrastructure.
Speaking during a tour of Big Push projects in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Agbodza said corporate institutions in Tema benefit significantly from infrastructure developed by the state and should also play a role in supporting road development.
“I have a few comments to make about the corporate citizens in Tema. Just yesterday we celebrated the birthday of President Nkrumah. Dr Nkrumah built Tema before every company here came to benefit,” he said.
The Minister added: “Ghanaians and corporate citizens are happy to pay to extend electricity to their houses. They are happy to pay and extend water to their houses, but no one wants to pay extra money to extend road to wherever they are working.”
His comments come amid concerns over the poor condition of the Tema-Kpone road, which has been a major source of difficulty for commuters and heavy-duty vehicle operators.
Tanker drivers recently staged a sit-down strike to demand urgent government intervention over the deteriorating road.
Mr Agbodza has said the road project will be restructured and completed under the government’s Big Push initiative.
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