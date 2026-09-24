You seek sanctuary against kidnappers – Baffour Awuah defends retreat to Parliament

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has defended his decision to retreat to Parliament after an encounter with officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The lawyer said he believed he was facing an unlawful arrest and feared he could be abducted.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, Baffour Awuah said an EOCO official approached him after he had addressed the media outside court.

“She firmly held my wrist, with the greatest of respect,” he said. According to him, he agreed to go to EOCO but insisted on travelling in his own vehicle.

“I told her that, look, if you need me at EOCO, I will join you. Let’s go. I’m coming in my car,” he said, adding that the official refused and insisted that he travel in the EOCO vehicle.

Baffour Awuah said he then asked the official to identify herself and prove that she was from EOCO.

“It was at that point that I asked her, Where is your ID? What even shows you are from EOCO? She couldn’t even produce it,” he said.

The MP said the encounter raised fears for his safety.

“Then I thought that, look, this is one of the kidnappings that have been going on, illegal; this is one of the kidnappings, state-sponsored kidnappings that have been going on, and so I will not sit in the car,” he said.

He said he instead decided to remain in his vehicle and go to EOCO when he was satisfied that the process was proper.

“I will not sit in the car. So I would rather sit in my car and now make sure that when EOCO is right ready to do the right thing, I will go there,” he said.

Baffour Awuah also rejected suggestions that he was running away when he went to Parliament. “This is an unlawful arrest,” he said.

“This is an unlawful arrest. An attempt to abduct me by persons who don’t want to work with law, and so it is not wrong if I’m seeking sanctuary.”

He defended his decision to seek protection at Parliament despite the House being on recess.

“It is not wrong if I’m seeking sanctuary. In fact, you seek sanctuary against kidnappers, and so if I’m seeking sanctuary, it is not wrong. My brother, is it wrong?” he asked.

Baffour Awuah maintained that he was not afraid of appearing before EOCO when the proper process was followed.

“I’m not afraid of anything,” he said.

He also insisted that his work as a lawyer did not justify his arrest.

“Which lawyer has gotten which lawyer, I mean, just by you representing your client, right? You are arrested for representing it doesn’t happen,” he said.

He added that he was prepared to face EOCO when it was ready to follow the proper process.

“And so, you know, when they are ready to do the right thing, I will go. They have not invited my person, and I’ve established that.”

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