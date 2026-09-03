Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings calls for balance between development and environment protection

Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called for balance between Ghana’s development ambitions and the responsibility to protect the environment.

She said science, technology, and innovation were essential to the country’s development but must be pursued in a manner that does not undermine environmental protection.

“Science, technology, and innovation are meant to work hand-in-hand as we look towards our development. It must not be at the expense of our environment,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the remarks when she officially assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Environment on September 3, taking over from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who had served as caretaker of the ministry since August 7 following the death of the substantive minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, in a helicopter crash.

The new minister said the responsibility for protecting Ghana’s environment extended beyond government and required the active involvement of citizens.

She said the Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, was clear on the responsibility of both government and citizens to protect the environment.

“Our constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, is clear about the fact that both government and citizens have a responsibility to protect the environment,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said collaboration would be central to the ministry’s ability to deliver on its mandate. She called on personnel to work together, share ideas and collaborate to achieve the ministry’s objectives.

She said the ministry had a duty to work together, collaborate, and bring ideas together to achieve its objectives, while also helping to raise awareness about the respective roles and responsibilities of the government and citizens in protecting the environment.

The minister described environmental protection as an issue of importance both nationally and globally, particularly in the face of climate change and increasing degradation caused by human activity.

“Environment is key, not just in Ghana, but globally. The issues of climate change, the issues of degradation of the environment as a result of human activity have never been so great,” she said.

Commitment to teamwork

Acknowledging the scale of the responsibilities before the ministry, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings assured the Chief Directors and other personnel that she was prepared to work with them to achieve the institution’s objectives.

“We have a huge undertaking, but I would like to assure Chief Directors and all personnel that I am here to work with you,” she said.

She emphasised that although she was the head of the institution, the success of the ministry would depend on the collective efforts of its personnel.

“We are working as a team. I am the head of the institution, but our success will depend on how we work together, cooperate and collaborate,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings further assured staff that she would not favour particular individuals within the ministry, saying her focus would be on ensuring that personnel worked collectively towards achieving the institution’s objectives.

Focus on accountability

The minister also outlined the standards she expects from personnel, placing particular emphasis on discipline, transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public resources.

She said resources entrusted to the ministry represented contributions from taxpayers towards Ghana’s development and must therefore be handled prudently.

“What I would have an expectation of is a minimum standard of discipline, of transparency and accountability, and of prudence when it comes to handling of resources that are actually the taxpayer’s contribution towards this country’s development,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings expressed gratitude to the ministry’s personnel for their presence and said she looked forward to working with them.

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