Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings takes over Environment Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has officially assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Environment following the handover of the ministry by Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.
The handover brings to an end Mr Buah’s tenure as caretaker of the Environment Ministry, a role he assumed following the death of the substantive minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for a balance between Ghana’s development ambitions and the need to protect the environment.
She said science, technology and innovation were critical to national development but must not be pursued at the expense of environmental sustainability.
“Science, technology and innovation are meant to work hand in hand. As we look towards our development, it must not be at the expense of our environment,” she said.
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also urged both citizens and the government to play their part in protecting the environment.
She said the 1992 Constitution places a responsibility on both the state and citizens to protect Ghana’s environment.
“Our Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, is clear about the fact that both government and citizens have a responsibility to protect our environment.
“We have a duty not only to work together, to collaborate, to bring ideas together, to make sure the Ministry achieves its objectives, but also to help raise awareness among the citizenry regarding their responsibilities,” she said.
The new Environment Minister assured that she would work closely with officials and staff of the ministry to advance its objectives.
She said collaboration would be key to delivering on the ministry’s mandate and strengthening efforts to protect Ghana’s environment while supporting national development.
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