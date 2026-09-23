Zanetor urges CSIR to turn research into commercial solutions

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged agencies under her ministry to transform scientific research and innovations into commercially viable solutions that can attract public support and contribute to national development.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings made the call during a visit to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as part of efforts to familiarise herself with the work of agencies under the ministry and identify areas where their expertise can be better utilised.

She urged the agencies to intensify efforts to address environmental challenges, particularly the degradation of land, pollution of water bodies and destruction of Ghana's natural resources.

The Minister also called for stronger collaboration between researchers and the government to improve conditions for scientists and help retain skilled professionals in the country.

“I really like in both your speeches what you're talking about with regards to trying to retain our scientists. I think conditions of service are something that we need to look at, but we have to look at it within the bigger picture,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said commercialising research could provide agencies with additional resources to improve working conditions and create an environment that encourages scientists to remain in Ghana.

“If you can commercialise what you do, and we can make a case for you retaining more of what you get, you can decide on how to improve your conditions,” she said.

She described the process as a collaborative effort between the ministry and its agencies and expressed her commitment to working with researchers to identify practical ways of strengthening Ghana's scientific capacity.

“I am looking forward to engaging more with you so we can understand what can we do better, what can we do differently, so that we can let you stay and have more young scientists join the bandwagon,” she said.

According to the Minister, Ghana needs to build a strong community of scientists capable of using research and innovation to address the country's development challenges.

She said the agenda was consistent with the government's vision and called on staff of the agencies to demonstrate hard work, dedication and commitment to national development.

“I believe we're all here because we share those values. So let's work together,” she said.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also urged agencies under the ministry to be more proactive in identifying challenges and proposing practical solutions.

She encouraged researchers and technical officers not to hesitate to raise concerns but said challenges brought to the ministry should, where possible, be accompanied by proposed solutions.

“I'm all about bringing your challenges and proposing solutions because I cannot solve those things, or I can't solve everything. I'm here to give direction as the political head. However, I'm relying on you to supply that information,” she said.

She further called for proposals on projects that could help address environmental degradation, including land remediation and water purification.

The Minister said such initiatives could help the ministry make a stronger case for additional funding by demonstrating the practical and economic value of scientific research.

“When you've realised that there's interesting funding, how can we leverage on what we have to bring that funding in to support what we do, to show that what we are talking about is scalable, is reproducible, and it makes economic sense,” she said.

She added that such interventions must ultimately contribute to protecting the environment for future generations.

Concern over retention of scientists

CSIR Council Chairman Ing. Mark Taylor highlighted concerns over the growing challenges of retaining scientific expertise in Ghana.

The Council called for more structured and predictable career paths for researchers, stressing the importance of creating conditions that would encourage scientists to remain in the country.

It also identified the destruction of forest reserves and pollution of water bodies as major environmental challenges requiring urgent scientific intervention.

According to the CSIR, science and technology must play a leading role in environmental remediation and the development of alternative livelihood strategies.

The Council pledged its technical expertise, including geological data and environmental monitoring capabilities, to support the ministry's efforts to restore and protect Ghana's ecosystems.

The CSIR also expressed its intention to accelerate efforts to transform research outputs into commercial ventures that can create jobs and support industrialisation.

The Council said moving research from laboratories into commercially viable products and services would help demonstrate the economic value of scientific innovation while creating opportunities for businesses and young professionals.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said she was looking forward to receiving proposals and research findings from the various agencies under the ministry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.