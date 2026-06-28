10 years. One stage. Countless lives transformed

On Sunday, 21st June, the National Theatre of Ghana was filled to capacity as parents, loved ones, partners, and supporters gathered to celebrate Sparkle Day 2026, the landmark 10th Anniversary production of Vivie's Dance and Theatre Academy (VDTA).

Under the inspiring theme "EvoluXion: Find X," the production celebrated a decade of nurturing creativity, confidence, discipline, and leadership through the performing arts.

Distinguished guests, including celebrated Creative Entrepreneur Chief Moomen of the Bambu Centre, government ministers, ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic community, joined hundreds of audience members to witness an unforgettable showcase by children and young people of all ages.

From the opening scene, the audience was captivated. Through dance, acrobatics, taekwondo, and music, the young performers demonstrated months of dedication, discipline, and hard work. Whether it was the emotionally moving Home and Church Ballet scenes, the daring skating performance, or the powerful choreography of The X, every moment reflected the academy's commitment to artistic excellence.

One of the evening's most memorable moments came when some of the youngest performers stumbled during their routines. Rather than hesitation, the theatre erupted in applause and encouragement—a beautiful reflection of the warmth, love, and support that filled the auditorium. It was a reminder that Sparkle Day celebrates not perfection, but courage, growth, and resilience.

The spectacular finale, performed by The X, brought the audience to its feet. Having trained across multiple disciplines, the selected students delivered an electrifying performance that blended ballet, contemporary dance, acrobatics, drama, African dance and taekwondo with remarkable precision and confidence, earning a well-deserved standing ovation.

Beyond the performances, the evening celebrated the community that has shaped VDTA over the past decade. Loyal families, outstanding partner school coordinators, and valued partners were surprised with awards recognising their unwavering support and leadership. The emotional presentations moved many recipients to tears and highlighted the academy's deep appreciation for those who have walked the journey together.

In her anniversary address, Founder and CEO Vivian Boateng reflected on ten years of purpose, passion, and perseverance, framing the academy’s mission in light of Africa's rapidly growing influence on the global stage.

“Whether you are fully conscious of it or not, the world is looking to Africa. Not as a future possibility, but as a present reality. The innovators, leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who will shape tomorrow are already emerging today—and the young performers on this stage are part of that story.

"They are learning not only how to dance, act, sing, and perform; they are learning how to communicate, collaborate, create, and lead," said Vivian Boateng, Founder & CEO, VDTA

She commended the students' resilience, thanked parents and guardians for their steadfast support, and unveiled the 10K Legacy Project.

This ambitious initiative seeks to provide more children and young people with access to quality performing arts education and the life-changing opportunities it creates. Crucially, the 10K Legacy Project focuses on building systemic capacity within the creative economy by training and equipping a new generation of arts educators and teachers.

By certifying educators in creative and holistic movement methodologies, VDTA aims to create sustainable economic pathways for youth while drastically expanding the reach of arts-integrated education across the country.

The impact of the evening extended well beyond the stage. Messages of appreciation flooded in from parents, partners, and guests, many describing Sparkle Day as one of the finest children's stage productions they had experienced.

One parent wrote, "What many people see on stage is only the final result; what they don't always see is the vision, passion, dedication, and countless hours of hard work behind it all. I am a witness to that."

Another reflected on her daughter's transformation, saying, "Thank you for helping her grow not just as a dancer, but as a confident little girl who believes in herself."

As Vivie's Dance and Theatre Academy celebrates ten years of championing excellence, Sparkle Day 2026 will be remembered not only for its breathtaking performances but for the lives it continues to transform. When the curtain fell, the standing ovation continued, signalling a celebration of children discovering their potential, families building community, and an academy boldly stepping into its next decade with a vision to impact thousands more.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.