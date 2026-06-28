13-year-old Nana Akua Adomaa Adu-Mante publishes debut novel, inspires young readers

At an age when many children are still discovering their interests, 13-year-old Nana Akua Adomaa Adu-Mante has transformed her imagination into a published book.

The young author has released her debut novel, Motel Mystery , a story inspired by her love for reading and her curiosity about mystery and adventure.

Nana Akua says the idea for the book began with a simple question: what if there was an old motel that nobody dared to visit because of strange rumours and mysterious events?

That thought developed into a story about two best friends whose parents forbid them from exploring a mysterious motel.

For Nana Akua, the journey from an idea to a completed book required commitment, creativity, and perseverance.

She admitted that balancing writing with schoolwork came with challenges, but she remained determined to complete her work.

Her achievement, she says, is proof that age should not prevent young people from pursuing their dreams.

“Believe in yourself. Your ideas are valuable. Your talents are important. Your dreams matter. Never be afraid to try something new,” she encouraged other young people.

Nana Akua’s father, Kwame Adu-Mante, described the publication of the book at such a young age as a reflection of her creativity, discipline, intellectual curiosity, and determination.

He said at a time when many young people are often distracted by social media, Nana Akua has chosen the path of literary creation and hopes her story will inspire other learners to read, think creatively, and pursue their aspirations.

He explained that the journey began with Nana Akua’s natural love for books.

Mr. Adu-Mante recalled that at age nine, Nana Akua could read storybooks and later narrate the entire story, prompting the family to encourage her interest by providing more books.

He urged parents to allow children to explore their talents instead of forcing them into paths chosen by adults.

The Education Director for the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality, Madam Gloria Biney-Gontoh, commended the young author, describing the achievement as an example of what can happen when children are encouraged to develop their abilities.

She emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity and building a culture where young people are supported to express themselves.

With Motel Mystery , Nana Akua hopes to inspire her peers to believe in their abilities and understand that meaningful achievements can begin at any age.

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