2 die in road crash at Nuaso Newtown near Odumase Krobo

A fatal road crash at Nuaso Newtown on the Somanya–Kpong highway in the Eastern Region has left two young men dead, plunging the Lower Manya Krobo area into grief and deep sorrow.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Ebenezer Nartey, a commercial motorbike rider, and his friend, 23-year-old Tetteh Djornorbour, who was travelling as a passenger.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026. Nartey was reportedly riding an unregistered Royal motorbike from Somanya towards Kpong with Djornorbour on board when the tragedy unfolded.

Investigators say that upon reaching a section of the road at Nuaso Newtown, the rider allegedly attempted to overtake a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GG 632-14. During the manoeuvre, the motorbike is said to have struck the rear driver’s side of the bus, causing the rider to lose control.

Image from the accident scene

The motorcycle, together with its occupants, reportedly fell onto the roadway and were subsequently run over by an oncoming Hyundai truck, registered GT 5603-23 and driven by 32-year-old Abdallah Isaaka.

The truck was said to be transporting bags of rice at the time.

Eyewitness accounts described the scene as harrowing and catastrophic. One of the victims reportedly suffered extensive head injuries, while the other sustained severe trauma, with the force of impact described as devastating.

Both young men were rushed for emergency medical attention but were pronounced dead on arrival by health personnel.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the St. Martin de Porres Hospital in Agormanya.

Police who attended the scene conducted initial investigations and towed the damaged motorbike alongside the two vehicles involved to the station. The vehicles are expected to undergo technical assessment by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) as part of ongoing inquiries.

Community sources revealed that Djornorbour had earlier accompanied his mother to the farm on the day of the incident before later joining his friend for the ill-fated journey.

The tragedy has cast a long shadow over Lower Manya Krobo, with residents expressing collective anguish and renewed concern about road safety in the area.

It has also reignited debate over the rising incidence of accidents involving commercial motorbikes, with calls intensifying for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and greater caution among road users.

Nartey was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 23, amid emotional scenes of mourning from family, friends, and members of the community.

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