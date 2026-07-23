National

2026 Budget remains on track as government’s targets prove realistic – Finance Minister

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  23 July 2026 3:30pm
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the implementation of the 2026 Budget remains firmly on track, insisting that the economic targets set at the beginning of the year were based on realistic assumptions and prudent policy choices rather than optimism.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the government's performance over the first half of the year demonstrates that its fiscal and macroeconomic objectives remain achievable.

He attributed the progress to disciplined implementation of government policies and careful economic planning, noting that the administration would continue pursuing measures aimed at sustaining growth, maintaining fiscal discipline and strengthening macroeconomic stability.

"Mr Speaker, the 2026 Budget is firmly on track. The targets we set at the beginning of the year were not aspirational; they were grounded in sound policies, disciplined implementation and realistic assumptions," Dr Forson told Parliament.

He said government remains committed to staying the course and ensuring that the gains recorded so far translate into improved living standards, greater investor confidence and sustained economic transformation.

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