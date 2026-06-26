24 pick nomination forms for Akan NPP executive elections

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty-four individuals have picked nomination forms to contest various executive positions in the Akan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region.
Mr Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Constituency Research and Elections Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the party office at Kadjebi.
He said the constituency chairman position would be contested by Mr Rabiu Awale, the incumbent chairman, who is seeking re-election unopposed.
Mr Yeziru explained that the positions of First Vice-Chairman, Second Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary had each attracted two aspirants.
He said three aspirants had picked up forms to contest for the organiser position, while two individuals were vying for the youth organiser portfolio.
According to him, the treasurer and women organiser positions had each attracted three aspirants, while two aspirants each had picked forms to contest the Communications Officer and Nasara Coordinator positions.
Mr Yeziru noted that some aspirants had already filed their nomination forms, while others were yet to complete the filing process before the close of nominations on June 24.
He expressed satisfaction with the level of interest shown by party members and described it as a positive sign of democratic participation within the constituency.
The Elections Officer advised all aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful and respectful manner.
He urged them to avoid insults, personal attacks and name-calling, stressing that the election was an internal party affair aimed at strengthening the party ahead of future political activities.
Mr Yeziru expressed confidence that the electoral process would be transparent, fair and credible.
Hed called on all contestants to accept the outcome in good faith and work together in the interest of the party after the elections.
He appealed to party members to maintain unity before, during and after the elections to ensure continued growth and cohesion within the constituency.
The NPP Cconstituency Executives Election is scheduled for July 11 and 12, 2026.
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