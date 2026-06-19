40 regain sight through Weija-Gbawe MP’s eye care intervention

Forty residents of the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra region have regained their sight after undergoing successful eye surgeries under a healthcare intervention spearheaded by the area’s Member of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The beneficiaries were discharged from the SDA Valley View Hospital on Wednesday, June 18, following surgeries performed a day earlier.

The surgeries were the culmination of a week-long eye screening exercise conducted across the constituency in March through a partnership involving the Columbia Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists from the United States, the Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), and medical professionals from Valley View Hospital.

The screening exercise identified residents requiring surgical eye care, with 221 beneficiaries subsequently shortlisted for further intervention. Of that number, 40 reported to Valley View Hospital on June 16 and underwent surgery on June 17.

Mr Shaib, who is also the Second Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, visited the hospital on the day of the beneficiaries’ discharge to check on their recovery and interact with them.

“I interacted with the beneficiaries, checked on their recovery, and reaffirmed my commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare for all residents,” he said.

He commended the medical team from Valley View Hospital, GAHS, and the Columbia Union Conference for their role in delivering the screening exercise and surgeries.

According to him, the initiative forms part of his broader agenda to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency."

He pledged to continue harnessing strategic partnerships to address disparities in healthcare delivery, particularly in the provision of specialised medical services that remain beyond the reach of many vulnerable residents.

The initiative was undertaken under #JASCARES, the MP’s social intervention brand.

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