ActionAid Ghana welcomes the sentencing of 48 year-old man for defiling a minor

ActionAid Ghana and its youth movement, Activista Ghana, have welcomed the conviction and sentencing of a 48-year-old man for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Nyanshegu, a suburb of Tamale.

They described the judgment as a major victory for child protection and the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by ActionAid Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The High Court in Tamale, presided over by His Lordship Justice Charles Kwesi Acheampong, on Monday, June 8, sentenced Abdallah Mohammed to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour after finding him guilty of the defilement charge.

The court further imposed an additional six-month prison sentence on the convict for perjury after establishing that he had provided false testimony under oath during the trial.

The statement said the judgment followed years of advocacy, legal support, and community engagement by ActionAid Ghana and Activista Ghana to ensure justice for survivors of abuse and strengthened protection for women and girls.

It said the judgment sent a strong signal that violence against girls and children would not be tolerated.

It commended the survivor for her courage and praised all stakeholders, who supported her throughout the legal process.

The statement reiterated ActionAid Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that girls had access to protection, justice and opportunities to live free from violence and fear.

It also expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, the Office of the Attorney-General, healthcare professionals, social welfare officers, and other partners, whose contributions supported the successful prosecution of the case.

It said the outcome demonstrated the importance of coordinated action among state institutions, civil society organisations, and communities in safeguarding the rights and dignity of children.

The statement called on government institutions, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, and community members to intensify efforts to prevent child sexual abuse, support survivors, and ensure that every child had access to justice and protection.

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