Actor Akrobeto replies critics suggesting he gets a nose job

Kumawood actor Akwasi Boadi, aka Akrobeto has hit back at critics urging him to undergo nose plastic surgery.
He says his big nose is not a concern for him.
Speaking on UTV, Akrobeto expressed bewilderment at why his prominent nose would bother those who don’t have similar features.
According to him, he has the advantages of breathing in ‘more air’ than the average person due to his nose size, adding that, it should not be a bother for anyone.
“I breathe easily… I cannot get sick. I don’t even need oxygen at the hospital. I can really breathe lots of air. My nose doesn’t choke. I would rather eat at the chop bar (local restaurant) with the money.
“No matter what, you will die in life… it’s okay to look good, but you can die anytime. No one can escape death. You will definitely grow, you cannot escape ageing. What didn’t Michael Jackson do? But where is he now? Gone," he said.
