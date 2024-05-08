AfriCAN Executive Director urges policymakers to fulfill commitments on nutrition

In a passionate call to action, Mrs. Isatu Jallow, the Executive Director of Africa Catalyzing Action For Nutrition (AfriCAN), has emphasised the critical importance of policymakers honouring commitments to address nutritional challenges across the continent.

Mrs. Jallow made the remarks at a ceremony held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, where certificates were awarded for capacity enhancement under the 'Good Nutrition Starts With Me' initiative targeting journalists and young people.

The event served as a platform to recognize the efforts of individuals committed to raising awareness about the significance of nutrition in Africa's development agenda.

Mrs. Jallow underscored the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to tackle the multifaceted issues surrounding nutrition, emphasising that tangible action is essential to translate commitments into impactful outcomes.

"Promises alone will not suffice. We need concrete actions from policymakers to address the complex challenges of malnutrition that persist across the continent," Mrs. Jallow asserted. "It is imperative that the commitments and declarations made are followed through with effective policies and programmes."

The 'Good Nutrition Starts With Me' initiative, spearheaded by AfriCAN, aims to empower journalists and youth advocates with the knowledge and skills needed to champion nutritional interventions within their communities.

Through capacity enhancement programmes, participants are equipped to disseminate accurate information, drive advocacy efforts, and promote behavioral change towards healthier dietary practices.

Speaking to the gathering, Mrs. Jallow commended the dedication and enthusiasm of the participants in advancing the nutrition agenda. She stressed the pivotal role of the media and the youth in shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions related to nutrition.

"The media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and holding policymakers accountable. Likewise, the energy and innovation of our youth are indispensable in driving sustainable change," Mrs. Jallow remarked.

As Africa continues to grapple with persistent challenges such as food insecurity, micro-nutrient deficiencies, and obesity, Mrs. Jallow emphasised the urgency of prioritising nutrition on national and regional agendas. She called for integrated approaches that address the root causes of malnutrition while fostering collaboration among governments, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

Mrs. Jallow urged policymakers to seize the momentum generated by initiatives like 'Good Nutrition Starts With Me'and translate rhetoric into meaningful action. She emphasised that collective commitment and decisive leadership are essential to realising the vision of a nourished and prosperous Africa.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, symbolising their commitment to championing the cause of nutrition and driving positive change in their respective spheres of influence.

As stakeholders continue to mobilize efforts toward addressing the continent's nutritional challenges, the call to action resonates louder than ever: it's time for policymakers to deliver on their promises.

