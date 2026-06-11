African Forest Forum study finds gaps in science journalism and forestry reporting in Africa

A continent that holds 624 million hectares of forest, 15.6% of global forest cover and supports biodiversity, livelihoods and climate resilience is struggling to tell its own forestry story.

That is one of the central findings of a new study presented on the fourth day of the African Forest Forum (AFF) webinar series, which examined the state of science journalism in Anglophone Africa and the capacity of journalists to report on forestry and related environmental issues.

The report, Science–Media Mapping and Capacity Assessment: Strengthening Forestry Reporting in Anglophone Africa, paints a picture of a growing science journalism sector that remains ill-equipped to communicate one of the continent's most urgent challenges: the future of its forests.

"African forests are essential for conserving biodiversity, sustaining livelihoods, and strengthening climate resilience," the report states. Yet, it notes, they continue to face "escalating threats from deforestation, unsustainable land use, and climate change."

The study, commissioned by the African Forest Forum and funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), examined science reporting practices in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia through desk research, a survey of 120 journalists and 20 in-depth interviews with media experts.

While science journalism has expanded across Africa, forestry remains largely absent from news coverage.

According to the presentation accompanying the study, agriculture and food security account for 38% of science coverage, climate change 30%, and health 25%, while "Forestry, biodiversity and environment receive comparatively little coverage."

The report finds that "while coverage of agriculture, health, and climate change is expanding, forestry and broader environmental topics remain underreported."

Researchers argue that this matters because journalists play a critical role in translating scientific evidence into public knowledge and policy action.

"Science journalists translate technical concepts into compelling narratives, raise awareness on deforestation and illegal logging, and foster policy dialogue," the report notes.

Journalists’ eager but underprepared

The assessment reveals substantial gaps in skills and training. According to the survey results presented during the webinar, 72.5% of respondents lack formal training in science journalism, while 52.8% are not confident reporting on forest management, biodiversity and pollution.

The report similarly found that "Low levels of formal training in forestry and environmental journalism contribute to reduced confidence in covering complex topics."

Many journalists also face practical barriers. The study found that reporters struggle with "limited resources for in-depth reporting, insufficient access to scientific expertise and data, and the prevalence of misinformation, which undermines accuracy and public impact."

One of the most significant challenges is the disconnect between researchers and journalists. Although nearly half of journalists rely on interviews with researchers for science stories, scientific journals themselves account for only a small share of information sources. The presentation notes: "Researchers rarely plan media outreach; valuable findings stay invisible."

Digital opportunities, persistent barriers

The study identifies signs of progress. "The science–media environment in Africa has transformed in recent years, with growing interest from media institutions in disciplines such as health, environment, agriculture, and energy," the report says.

It also highlights the emergence of regional networks and collaborations, including the Pan African Media Alliance for Climate Change (PAMACC), the Network of Climate Journalists in the Greater Horn of Africa (NECJOGHA), and the African Network of Environmental Journalists (ANEJ), which support knowledge sharing and cross-border reporting.

Digital technologies are opening new possibilities as well. However, the report cautions that "limited digital literacy and inconsistent access to technology constrain their effectiveness."

The study also points to representation gaps within science journalism. It found that women remain underrepresented both as journalists and as sources, limiting diversity in science reporting and environmental storytelling.

"Youth are critical actors in African science communication—both as stakeholders most affected by environmental change and as catalysts for new narratives and formats," the report says. Yet their participation in science journalism remains limited.

The report highlights the AfricanYouth4Forests initiative as an example of how young communicators can connect scientific research, policy discussions and community realities.

A roadmap for stronger forestry reporting

Despite the challenges, the study states that the foundations for stronger science journalism already exist.

The presentation describes "Active regional networks and platforms" and notes that "AFF media roundtables already bridge scientists and journalists; a model to scale."

Among the recommendations are specialised training in science and forestry reporting, greater support for investigative journalism, stronger partnerships between journalists and scientific institutions, enhanced professional networks, and measures to address gender disparities.

The report's final message is directed not only at journalists but also at researchers, media leaders and development partners.

"Strong forests need a strong science-media ecosystem," the presentation concludes. It adds: "The evidence shows that African journalists are eager and capable, but under-trained, under-resourced and are not well-connected to the scientists whose work they translate."

For a continent facing the world's highest rate of forest loss, the study suggests that strengthening journalism may be as important as strengthening forests themselves, not by replacing science, but by ensuring that scientific knowledge reaches the people and policymakers whose decisions shape Africa's environmental future.

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