Akan NPP vets 20 aspirants for constituency executive elections

Audio By Carbonatix
The Akan Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vetted 20 aspirants seeking to contest various executive positions ahead of the party’s Constituency Executive Elections.
The vetting exercise, held on Saturday, forms part of the party’s preparations to elect new constituency executives to steer its affairs over the next four years.
Mr Bashiru Sabitiou Yeziru, the Akan Constituency Research and Elections Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.
He said the positions of Constituency Chairman, Secretary and Nasara Coordinator were being contested unopposed.
Mr Yeziru said the First Vice-Chairman and Second Vice-Chairman positions each attracted two aspirants, while two candidates each were also vying for the positions of Deputy Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser and Women Organiser.
He said three aspirants were contesting the Treasurer position, while two had filed to contest for the Communications Officer portfolio.
Mr Yeziru expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the aspirants during the vetting process and urged them to sustain the prevailing peace throughout the election period.
He advised all contestants to campaign in a peaceful and decent manner, devoid of insults, intimidation, personal attacks and name-calling.
“The NPP is one family, and we expect all aspirants and their supporters to uphold the party’s values of unity, respect and discipline before, during and after the elections,” he said.
Mr Yeziru expressed confidence that the election would be conducted peacefully and called on party members to support whoever emerged victorious to strengthen the party ahead of future political activities.
He urged the contestants to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith and work together to promote the growth and unity of the party in the constituency.
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