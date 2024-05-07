Akufo-Addo’s government has investigated every corruption allegation – Information Minister-designate

The Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, has defended the Akufo-Addo government's track record in addressing corruption allegations.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, she said every claim has been thoroughly investigated.

“Under this regime, there has not been an instance where allegations have been made and they haven’t been referred to any of the anti-corruption institutions or the police CID [Criminal Investigation Department],” she said on Sunday.

Addressing concerns regarding the perception of inconclusiveness surrounding investigations, Ms Abubakar emphasised the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair hearings for all accused parties.

She believed that some citizens have the entrenched position that when politicians are alleged to have participated in some corrupt activities, it is true, but she however highlighted the principle of innocence until proven otherwise.

“It appears some people have made up their minds that when an allegation is made against a politician, the only outcome is a guilty verdict and nothing else.

“Conclusiveness can also mean that the person is not guilty of any corrupt activity.”

She further stressed that in a democratic dispensation like Ghana's, every individual is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.

She, therefore, cautioned against rushing to judgment solely based on accusations, urging for a fair and impartial assessment of evidence.

“The basis of our Ghanaian democratic dispensation is the rule of law and everybody deserves a right to a fair hearing.

"So it shouldn’t be sufficient that someone will accuse a political actor of corruption and then we have to use every arsenal to find something on this person accused of corruption.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.