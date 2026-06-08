Amb. Bishop Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu ordains 20 pastors, prophets

Audio By Carbonatix
Amb. Bishop Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, Head of Covenant Christian Leadership College for 23 years, Country Director IAWPA Ghana, and Head of Mission Pan Africa AU Agenda 2063 Diplomatic Mission, today ordained 20 new pastors and prophets at Pottersville Church International, East Legon Hills, Accra.
The ceremony marked the 512th Ordination & Impartation Service of CCLC’s School of Prophetic Impartation since 2003, bringing the total number of leaders trained and deployed to *7,200*.
Graduates were trained in theology, pastoral care, church administration, prophetic manifestation, and community development.
Speaking on the theme _“Participation in the Agenda of Divinity”_, Amb. Bishop Owusu called the church back to its original mandate of nation-building:
“The church cannot afford to be silent or passive while our nation faces economic, social and moral challenges. Christianity brought education and health to Africa. That was our first assignment. But I am disappointed in this new charismaticism that is not doing much.”
“We must stop spectating and start participating in the Agenda of Divinity – the Africa We Want. If we don’t shape policy, policy will shape us.”
Over 23 years, CCLC graduates have planted churches, run schools, health outreaches, and social intervention projects across Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora.
“This is not just ordination,” Amb. Bishop Owusu declared. “This is deployment. Go and participate in building the Africa God wants.”
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