Pastors have more power to influence voters than politicians – Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has said that religious leaders play a more decisive role in determining election outcomes in Ghana than politicians.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, the outspoken pastor said members of his church usually follow his guidance whenever he takes a position on an issue. He noted that this makes pastors highly influential in political campaigns.

“We have power than the politicians because whatever I say is what my church members listen. That’s why if you want power in this country and pastors say they’ll let you win power, you’ll win. Same way when they say they’ll let you lose power, you’ll lose”, he said on Hitz FM.

He maintained that politicians seeking electoral success should not underestimate the influence of pastors, insisting that religious leaders can significantly shape the voting decisions of their followers.

Prophet Kumchacha further claimed that he played a key role in mobilising pastors to support President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 general election campaign.

“I see President John Dramani Mahama as very respectful and agood person. Across all the regions in Ghana, I brought together 70 pastors when religious leaders met with the president during the election periods”, he added.

He also argued that some churches have enough members to significantly influence election outcomes, citing fellow preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah as an example.

“Let me use Adom Kyei Dua – Philadelphia as an example, he has lots of church members and these members alone can let a political party attain power and become president”, he said.

Prophet Kumchacha, known in private life as Nicholas Osei, is widely known for his opinionated views on religion, politics and social issues.

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