‘Power is transient’ – Otumfuo warns against political interference in chieftaincy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a strong warning to government appointees against using political influence to meddle in chieftaincy affairs, stressing that positions of power are not permanent.
Addressing the Asanteman Council on Monday, April 20, he expressed concern over what he described as increasing interference in traditional disputes, particularly in areas such as Sampa and other parts of the country.
“Your government is in power, so you think you can do whatever you please. Know that power is transient. Of course, you can go ahead and use that power for whatever you want now,” he cautioned.
The Asantehene also raised alarm over what he sees as disregard for court rulings in communities including Sampa, Nkyeraa, Amantim, and parts of Asante Akyem, where rival claimants continue to assert authority.
“There is a court ruling in favour of Amantimhene, yet someone is exerting his authority as chief, resisting the legitimate chief. The same is taking place in Nkyeraa, which has been adopted as a Divisional Council in the House of Chiefs,” he said.
Citing developments in Sampa, he added, “Despite court rulings, an Ivorian is in Sampa carrying himself out as a royal and chief. Sampahene Gyafla will not die. The town belongs to him, and he will assume his rightful authority.”
He further criticised some Paramount Chiefs within Asante for failing to act decisively, questioning their silence on the matter.
Invoking the legacy of historic figures such as Tweneboa Koduah and Yaa Asantewaa, Otumfuo urged traditional leaders to defend the dignity of the kingdom.
“Why are our men sitting aloof for two people in Bono to misbehave? You are all waiting for Otumfuo to act. We are all silent. You want to protect your names… Now we have all turned into women,” he said, while vowing to resist any attempts to prevent chiefs from Bono and Bono East from paying homage to him.
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