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Manhyia is home to every politician who swears allegiance to Ghanaians – Otumfuo

Source: Clinton Yeboah  
  25 April 2026 7:46am
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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has addressed concerns over perceived political bias, reaffirming Manhyia’s neutrality as a unifying national institution that remains a welcoming home to any political leader, whether in or out of office.

He lamented how the adversarial nature of the current political landscape is eroding Ghana’s values of civility and brotherliness among political factions and supporters.

Otumfuo says Manhyia remains determined to ensure Ghanaians do not keep any of the corrosive and misguided politics being exhibited presently but uphold traditional values of respect and tolerance.

The Asantehene made the remarks on Friday, April 24, during an executive gala held at the Manhyia Palace, where he was honoured as a “Pillar of Peace” on the occasion of his 27th enstoolment anniversary.

The event, organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President in collaboration with partners under the 'World-Meets-in-Ghana' initiative, carried the theme: “Advancing Peace & Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision.”

Otumfuo emphasised that the unifying nature of Manhyia aims to foster consensus-building and reduce the “perpetual acrimony” that has characterised much of the nation’s political landscape.

“We seek to affirm that in office or out of office, Manhyia is home to whoever has the unique privilege of drawing the sacred sword of the state and swearing allegiance to the people. We know what it means to draw the Pomposuo sword and swear to the people, and the moral and spiritual significance can never be lost or undervalued.

“Sadly, the adversarial nature of politics often threatens to overrun our natural instincts for civility and brotherliness. But Manhyia remains determined to ensure Ghanaians do not give in to the corrosive and misguided politics but remain true to our time and the traditional values of respect for our elders. Our goal is to create conditions for consensus building and mitigate the effects of the perpetual acrimony we continue to experience,” he said.

In a symbolic gesture of respect and commitment to peace within Ghana, Otumfuo presented commemorative gold coins to President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“In honouring them, we are underlining our commitment to the unity of our nation and to greater harmony and consensus-building in our political discourse. In honouring them tonight, we also want the nation to create space for them, as serving and former heads of state, to engage in critical national issues. Not as adversaries, but as elder statesmen whose insights can be invaluable in the search for solutions to national issues,” he said.

The event brought together dignitaries, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, celebrating the Asantehene’s role as a unifying figure whose royal vision continues to inspire efforts toward national cohesion and economic progress.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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