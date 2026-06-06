Attack on Community 22 Polyclinic midwife sparks renewed call for safety at health facilities

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has thrown its full support behind a senior staff midwife who was allegedly assaulted by a relative of a patient while on duty at the Community 22 Polyclinic in Ashaiman, describing the incident as unacceptable and a threat to the safety of healthcare professionals across the country.

The ministry's intervention follows public outrage over the June 2, 2026 incident, which reportedly involved the physical assault and manhandling of the midwife by a patient's relative during the course of her official duties.

As part of efforts to demonstrate solidarity with the victim and reassure health workers of government support, a six-member delegation acting on the instructions of the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, visited the affected midwife at the facility.

The visit, according to a press statement issued by the ministry on Friday, June 5, was intended to convey the minister's concern over the incident and assure the victim that the ministry would stand firmly behind her as investigations continue.

The delegation comprised the Director of Nursing Services at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Mrs Eva Mensah; the Deputy Director in Charge of Administration, Mr Emmanuel Tadi; the Head of Health Training Institutions and spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Mr Tony Goodman; the Head of the Labour Relations Unit, Madam Issahaque Hasnawu; the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Mrs Vivian Dwira; and a Senior Human Resource Officer at the ministry, Mr John Ntiedado.

During the visit, the team held discussions with the victim and management of the facility and reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding healthcare professionals against violence, intimidation and abuse.

The delegation also assured the midwife that the ministry and its agencies would continue to provide the necessary support as investigations into the incident progress.

Strong condemnation

The ministry used the occasion to strongly condemn all forms of violence against healthcare workers, stressing that health professionals deserve to work in environments free from threats, harassment and physical attacks.

It said healthcare facilities were centres of healing, care and compassion and should not become scenes of violence.

"Violence, intimidation and abuse against healthcare professionals are unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the statement emphasised.

The ministry further warned that attacks on health workers not only endanger lives but also undermine the effective delivery of critical healthcare services to patients and communities.

Growing concern

The assault has reignited concerns among health sector stakeholders about the increasing vulnerability of frontline healthcare workers, particularly nurses and midwives who often serve as the first point of contact for patients and their relatives.

Healthcare professionals have repeatedly raised concerns over verbal abuse, threats and occasional physical attacks by patients or their relatives, especially in high-pressure environments such as emergency units, maternity wards and outpatient departments.

The latest incident has therefore renewed calls for stronger security measures at health facilities and stricter enforcement of laws protecting healthcare workers from violence.

Ministry assures health workers

The Ministry of Health said it remains committed to protecting healthcare workers and strengthening security arrangements at health facilities nationwide to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of quality healthcare services.

It also expressed solidarity not only with the assaulted midwife and staff of the Community 22 Polyclinic but also with health workers across the country who continue to serve under challenging conditions.

The ministry stressed that every Ghanaian, regardless of location, depended on the dedication and professionalism of healthcare workers and called on the public to respect and support them in the discharge of their duties.

The incident remains under investigation.

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