NUGS demands probe into police assault on Techiman Krobo nursing students

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has strongly condemned the alleged physical assault of students of the Techiman Krobo Nursing Training College by officers of the Ghana Police Service during a campus demonstration.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 27, 2026, when trainees took to the streets to protest against deteriorating welfare conditions on campus.

In a statement signed by the NUGS President, Rashid Ibrahim, and released on Tuesday, July 28, the student leadership expressed grave concern over the incident, pointing out that trainees were forced to hit the streets after management repeatedly ignored their legitimate grievances.

The union revealed that the protest was sparked by a series of long-standing welfare challenges, including poor feeding, unacceptable sanitary conditions, and a severe lack of communication between college management and the Students’ Representative Council (SRC).

According to NUGS, the students resorted to a peaceful demonstration only as a last resort after exhausting all internal avenues for constructive dialogue with school authorities.

Condemning the police response, NUGS stressed that the 1992 Constitution guarantees every Ghanaian citizen the fundamental right to assemble peacefully, asserting that students do not forfeit these rights simply by virtue of being on campus.

“NUGS strongly condemns the reported assault on these students. The use of force against unarmed students who were peacefully expressing their concerns is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the police duty to maintain law and order, NUGS insisted that such responsibilities must always be carried out professionally and with absolute respect for human dignity.

NUGS has consequently petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately initiate a thorough and independent investigation into the conduct of the officers involved, demanding that any personnel found to have acted unlawfully be brought to book.

The student body further urged the Ministry of Health and the management of Techiman Krobo Nursing Training College to immediately intervene and ensure all injured trainees receive urgent medical attention.

It urged campus authorities and the Ministry of Health to urgently address the underlying welfare concerns that triggered the unrest, adding that students deserve a safe, supportive learning environment and responsive administrative leadership.

NUGS reaffirmed its resolve to monitor developments at the institution closely and continue engaging key stakeholders until justice and permanent solutions are secured for the affected trainees.

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