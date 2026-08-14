Regional

Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son

Source: Martina Bugri  
  14 August 2026 7:59pm
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The Municipal Chief Executive for Gushegu, Abdul Hafiz Adam, says the killing of a Yiidana and his son at the chief’s palace was a targeted assassination and not the beginning of wider communal violence.

He has urged residents to remain calm as security agencies investigate the attack and work to identify and arrest those responsible.

Mr Adam told MyJoyOnline that three gunmen entered the palace at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday and initially confronted young men outside the residence.

According to him, the young men fled, after which the attackers approached the chief’s wife and asked about her husband before forcing their way into the chief’s room.

The chief and his son were subsequently shot and killed.

Mr Adam said the attackers were not masked and that the chief’s wife was able to identify some of them.

“The chief’s wife was able to identify them and provided names to police. Additional names came from other witnesses who said they recognized some of the men. All of the information has been turned over to security agencies for follow-up.”

He said the information provided by witnesses would form part of the ongoing police investigation.

The MCE said the District Police Command had already transported the bodies to Tamale for autopsy by the time municipal and regional officials arrived at the community.

Mr Adam said the Regional Police Commander has pledged a full-scale investigation to establish the circumstances and motive behind the killings and apprehend those responsible.

He said the Regional Minister had also met with members of the bereaved family and appealed for restraint following the incident.

The MCE stressed that, based on the circumstances of the attack, authorities believe the chief was specifically targeted.

He cautioned residents against reprisals, saying any retaliatory action could worsen an already tense situation.

Mr Adam said the attack has caused fear among residents, with most people leaving the community since the incident.

He said only members of the chief’s family have remained in the area, describing the town as quiet but tense as residents stay away for fear of further attacks.

Authorities are therefore appealing for calm while the security agencies pursue the suspects and work to establish the motive for the killings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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