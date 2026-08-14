GRA signs partnership with UK counterpart to strengthen customs protection

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has entered into a partnership with His Majesty Revenue and Customs of the United Kingdom to promote border security and enhance revenue mobilisation.

The partnership is expected to provide a platform for both countries to share knowledge about their operations, thereby boosting revenue.

Speaking after a short ceremony to sign the partnership, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, assured that this will be the beginning of a renewed relationship between Ghana and the UK in border protection.

“It will help to strengthen compliance and protect government revenue as well as support customs activities.

This is a new partnership to provide opportunity for technical assistance and exchange of information on border protection and post clearance audit between the two countries.

“This will also be used as a mutual learning platform for all the parties and thereby it may also extend to other countries where the GRA has collaboration with”, he assured.

The Commissioner for Customs, Aaron Kanor used the opportunity to highlight some benefits of such partnerships for the division.

According to him, this will be a great boost to the reforms being undertaken by the Customs Division of the GRA.

The Development Director at the British High Commission in Ghana, Terri Sarch, explained that both countries have a lot in common and hopes to use this opportunity to deepen their relationships.

She was positive that this Memorandum of Understanding will inure to the benefit of crossborder trade as well as improve intra-African trade.

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