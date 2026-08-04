Ghana needs tax revenue to fund development agenda – GRA official urges compliance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in charge of Strategy and Policy and Head of VAT Administration, Dr Dominic Naab, has urged Ghanaians to honour their tax obligations, stressing that tax revenue is critical to financing the country's development agenda.
According to him, government depends heavily on taxes to fund major infrastructure projects and deliver essential public services, including its flagship Big Push programme.
Speaking on the GRA Connect Radio Show on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Tuesday, Dr Naab said tax compliance remains one of the most important ways citizens can contribute to national development.
"It is important because it is part of our revenue mobilisation efforts. It is important because we use it to undertake the government's important activities."
He explained that unlike private businesses, government relies primarily on tax revenue to finance development projects and keep the economy running.
"The government is not doing business as we are told, and the government releases revenues from taxes to develop our economy. We need money to actually execute this Big Push the government is talking about; we need money to be able to actually work on our roads; basically, we need money to be able to take our national security going."
Dr Naab therefore urged citizens not to view taxation as a burden but as a shared responsibility towards national development.
"So if we understand some of these things, then it shouldn't create any problem when we are taxed actually to contribute our quota to national development."
During the discussion, which focused on Value Added Tax (VAT) administration and taxpayer obligations, Dr Naab emphasised that improved tax compliance would strengthen government revenue and enhance its ability to deliver infrastructure and other essential services across the country.
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