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UAE introduces police clearance requirement for Ghanaians seeking employment visas

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  4 August 2026 7:49am
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced a new requirement for Ghanaians seeking employment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Ministry, all Ghanaian nationals applying for employment visas to the UAE are now required to obtain a Good Conduct Certificate, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

The new requirement follows an official notification from the UAE Embassy in Accra, issued under UAE Cabinet Decision No. 1/36 of 2026 and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Decision No. 1/36 of 2026.

The implementation of the policy is being rolled out in two phases.

The first phase, which took effect on 30 March 2026, applies to all categories of workers applying for employment visas from Ghana.

The second phase, effective 20 July 2026, extends the requirement to all worker categories arriving in the UAE.

The Ministry explained that the Good Conduct Certificate forms an additional requirement for employment visa applications and must be duly authenticated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and the Embassy of the UAE in Accra before it will be accepted by UAE authorities.

The MFA further indicated that Ghanaians currently in the UAE on visit visas who intend to change their status to work visas have been granted a 45-day grace period from the effective date of the decision to regularise their immigration status.

The Ministry has advised prospective applicants to comply with the new requirement and work with the relevant authorities to ensure smooth processing of their employment visa applications.

It also encouraged the public to seek further clarification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Police Service, or the UAE Embassy in Accra where necessary.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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